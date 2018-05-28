KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Opportunity to build your own home in Staplestown

If you've always wanted to build your own home in the countryside, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Coonan Property are delighted to introduce this exciting new home scheme to the market. Clogheraun is a small development of three large detached family homes of approximately 235sq.m. (2,530 sq.ft.) each on generously proportioned gardens.

When built, each home will have four large bedrooms, master ensuite with bright spacious open plan living accommodation throughout the ground floor.

Clogheraun presents a wonderful opportunity to be involved in the construction of your own dream home. The property is ideally located in the centre of Staplestown Village, across the road from St. Kevin’s GAA club and only 12 km to the M4 junction at Kilcock.

It is also beside the famed Donadea Forrest Park and a whole host of other local amenities. Barry Flood of Coonan Property is handling the sale and is quoting prices from €595,000

For further information call 01 – 6286128 or email barryf@coonan.com