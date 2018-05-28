Tributes paid to Kildare native killed in London stabbing

A Leixlip native has died following a stabbing in London.

Father-of-one Gearoid Gaffney, known locally as 'Doie', lost his battle for life earlier this week following a stabbing in South London on May 13.

Tributes were paid to the 45-year-old online, with The Vocal Academy in Leixlip saying;

“Like the rest of the community here in Leixlip, we are still in utter shock at the tragic news this last week.

“Along with the death of young Ana we learned of the death of an old School friend and Leixlip native Gearoid 'Doie'Gaffney who was randomly stabbed in London on 13th May and died earlier this week.”

A schoolfriend also posted a tribute online saying;

“Gearoid (know as Gerry in the UK or nickname Doie) was in my class in school. He was the nicest bloke you could ever meet - great craic!

“He moved from Swords to Leixlip when we were in first year. I remember his first day in school - he burst into the classroom shouting; "I'm from Swords! Leixlip is a bogger town!" - after that we instantly became great mates.

“So many great memories with Gearoid and Fago (Robert) - I can't believe they're both gone. RIP Gearoid!”.

Gearoid was involved in the entertainment business and was working in the Brixton Academy theatre.

Another friend described him as "one of Londons most loved and respected local crew guys".

"A family man, gentleman and brother to many, the hardest of workers and best of scoundrels, with a beautiful cheeky smile and wicked sense of humour. May your wake last long, you will be missed by all."