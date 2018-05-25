13-year-old boy charged with murder of Confey College student Ana Kriegel

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Leixlip schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel.

The youth is expected to appear before Dublin District Children’s Court, Smithfield at 6pm.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that two juveniles were arrested yesterday as part of the investigation.

A second juvenile male will be released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of the 14-year-old was found in a derelict farmhouse near Lucan village last Thursday afternoon.

Post-mortem results concluded that the schoolgirl died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Confey College in Leixlip paid tribute to student Ana, who was in her first year there.

A book of condolence opened at Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Newtown, Leixlip yesterday.

A GoFundMe page was also set up in recent days to help the family.