Alleged incidents at Kildare church property two days in a row

A man has appeared at Naas District Court charged with offences on parish property in Prosperous.

At Naas District Court (May 24), Niall Gill (22), 67 Anne Street, Prosperous, appeared on two charges of trespass and alleged burglary, one on May 16 last on the Presbytery, Parochial House, Main Street, Prosperous.

It is also being alleged that, a day later, on May 17 last, he trespassed at the church at Main Street, Prosperous.

His bail conditions require him to live at the home of his sister at College Wood Manor, Clane. The matter is adjourned until October 3 for DPP directions.