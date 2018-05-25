Alleged cannabis grow room at Kildare house
Over €13,000 of cannabis allegedly found after Newbridge house search
A man alleged to have cultivated a cannabis grow house at his home in Newbridge has appeared in Naas District Court (May 24).
Shane Fitzharris (43), 2 Allenview Heights, Newbridge, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan in connection with growing cannabis and having it for sale and supply at his address on October 9 2016.
Garda Sgt Brian Jacob, for the prosecution, alleged that Mr Fitzharris had a “grow room” and that seven cannabis plants, priced at a total of €5,600, were found there as well as €7,580 worth of cannabis herb.
Sgt Jacob said the total estimated value of the illegal drugs was just over €13,000.
Judge Desmond Zaidan was told the presence of the substance came to light following a search of the house in Newbridge on October 9 2016.
The charges are brought under Section 15 and S.27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act. The case has been adjourned until July 6 for further progress.
The Court was told that the defendant is living on disability welfare.
He was granted free legal aid.
