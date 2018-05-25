Overcrowding returns to Naas Hospital

There are 21 patients in trolleys in Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department without a bed being immediately available.

This is higher than at any other hospital in the eastern region today. There are just two patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There are 26 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 6 at Portlaoise Hospital.