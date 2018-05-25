My Kildare Life interview with radio and TV personality Brenda Donohue

Brenda Donohue from Newbridge is a familiar voice on RTÉ Radio 1. She also took part in Celebrity Bainisteoir and Celebrity Operation Transformation.

She is the daughter of Mary originally from Newbridge, and Michael, a native of Allenwood. She is the eldest of five children, James, Michael, Ann Marie and Darren. She is married to Dennis, and they have three children, Ali (18). Robyn (15) and Harvey (9).

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

My father came from Allenwood, and my granny lived out there so a couple of times a week and we used to drive past Milltown. And there were electric pylons, and he used to tell me that’s where the ice-cream factory was. I used to think there was this mad ice-cream factory just outside Milltown!

I also loved swimming, and during the summer there was an outdoor swimming pool down beside where Ryston Pitch and Putt club is. It’s now overgrown, but I would go down there every day for the full day, but all of us did. And you’d walk down by the old factory, now the Whitewater, and someone would come down with a bag of chips at lunchtime.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Because I do a lot of travelling around, I absolutely love when I meet someone else from Kildare, I don’t know why! Because I automatically align with them. What I love is meeting someone from Kildare in a different context. You’d say ‘Oh, you’re from the greatest county in Ireland!’.

I love the walks around, I love the countryside, I love the Bog of Allen, the canals.

I love the fact it’s a go-to destination between the Whitewater, Kildare Village and all that.

I like the fact that the proximity allows me to do the job that I do and yet still have the advantage of living in Kildare.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR IDEAL DAY OUT IN THE COUNTY?

Depends what Brenda you’re getting! If you’re getting shopping Brenda, I love meeting my sister and we’d go for coffee in the Whitewater and have a potter around. To me, that’s really relaxing.

I was doing a piece for the Today Show and I went to the St. Brigid’s Centre near Kildare Village, and I didn’t know it existed. It was amazing and so peaceful.

I would tell people to walk along the canal between Robertstown, Allenwood, all around there, and take in the countryside and sights.

FAVOURITE RESTAURANT?

I love the Ballymore Inn, and I love the Dew Drop Inn in Kill.

HOW IS WORK LIFE GOING?

I have the busiest summer ahead of me ever. I’m working on the Today Show with Maura and Daithi, I have a new series starting on Radio 1 which is called Like Family. A look at Irish family life, as it is today in Ireland.

So I’m covering topics like global romance, faith in families, families and their relationship with food, and technology. It’s a whole new series that’s on Radio 1 starting this summer.

I’m back with The Marty Squad every Sunday, covering the Championship which is great.

And I’m filling in for Ray D’Arcy over the summer as well.