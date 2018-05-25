Las Radas restaurant in Naas has expansion plans

The Las Rada Tapas restaurant in Naas plans to expand.

The wine and tapas bar at New Row (Newbridge Road) is to apply to Kildare County Council for permission to change the use of a premises at New Row from retail to restaurant.

The application proposes a 8.2 sq metre extension at the first floor here.

Permission is also sought for the relocation of the kitchen to the adjoining property and the construction of a 45 square metre extension to the existing restaurant.

Permission is further sought for a canopy over an open aired terrace to the back of the building.