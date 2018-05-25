Two boys arrested in connection with murder of Leixlip schoolgirl Ana Kriegel

Gardaí can confirm that two juvenile males were arrested yesterday, May 24, as part of the investigation into the murder of Anastasia Kriegel remain in custody.

The body of the Confey College student was found in a derelict building near Lucan village last Thursday afternoon.

The two teenage boys are being held at two separate Dublin Garda Station's under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Post-mortem results concluded that the schoolgirl died of blunt force trauma to the head. DNA results are expected soon to further the investigation.

A book of condolence opened at Leixlip Library, Captain’s Hill, Newtown, Leixlip yesterday.

A GoFundMe page was also set up in recent days to help the family.