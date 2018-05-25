Deaths in Co. Kildare - May 25, 2018

Charles (Charlie) Hegarty Glassons Avenue, Cobh, Cork / Newbridge

May 24. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Marymount University Hospital & Hospice. Beloved husband of Christine (nee Dooley) & dear father of Karl, John, Rachel, Dorothy, Cynthia & Claudine. Sadly missed by his loving wife & family, brother Nick, sister Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large Circe of friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Rachel, 4 Ashgrove, Cluain Ard (Ballyleary Side eircode P24 XT71) on Friday evening, May 25th, from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday, May 26th, at 1pm to St. Colman's Cathedral for 2pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Colman's Cemetery.

Maeve McAleer (née Hanrahan) Kill / Cork

May 23. Peacefully at the Blackrock Clinic, Maeve, beloved wife of Edmund; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sister Stephanie, brother-in-law Frits, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Vincent J. Nolan, M.R.C.V.S. The Glebe, Halverstown, Kilcullen.

Peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Dermot, Michael, Jennifer and Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving wife and children, sister Mary (Brophy), son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Penny and Wooly, grandchildren Jack,Faye, Nicholas, Robert, Olivia-Rose and Annabelle, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home tomorrow (Friday) from 2 o’ clock to 6 o ‘clock. Funeral arriving at the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 11 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Kilcullen.