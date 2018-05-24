Call for new taxi rank for Rathangan

A local councillor has put forward an idea for a new taxi rank in Rathangan.

At the Kildare-Newbridge MD May meeting on May 16, Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Lynch asked Kildare County Council to explore the possibility of a rank in the town.

Cllr Lynch said he has spoken to residents and taxi drivers who have requested the need for a taxi rank.

KCC said there is a statutory process involved, determining a location and consultation with businesses and residents to see if it is warranted.

They say, however, it comes down to enforcement, and it is a matter for An Garda Siochána.

A report issued at the meeting said; “In addition to the identification of a suitable location, the provision of a taxi rank would require the adoption of Taxi Bye-Laws for Rathangan by the members of the Municipal District.

“Consideration would also have to be given to enforcement,” added the report.

They say they will welcome ideas for an optimum location.