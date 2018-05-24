Public meeting on town futures in Clane, Maynooth, Prosperous and Kilcock

Members of the public in Clane will have another chance to influence future plans for the town and surrounding areas at a second public meeting scheduled for tomorrow night, Wednesday, May 30.

The meeting which is a follow up to an earlier meeting this month and will take place in the Parish Hall beside the Roman Catholic Church at 8.00pm.

It is one of a number taking place in the area, including in Prosperous, Kilcock and Maynooth.

Cathal O’Meara Landscape Architects are currently undertaking “Town Health Checks” for

Kildare County Council, which was represented by Mairead Hunt at the first Clane meeting.

The move is taking place with the help of Kildare Public Participation Network in Clane, Kilcock, Prosperous and Maynooth.

The aim is to create a basis for providing recommendations for town renewal plans over the short, medium and long term.

A workshop has already been held in each town to examine the range of issues the communities have identified.

Mr O’Meara said this second workshop will be held in each location to present the findings of research and to look for community priorities on potential projects for each town. Members of the public are invited to attend the workshop for their town and to contribute their views.

The Kilcock meeting is Thursday 31 May 31 (7.30pm) Scouts Hall and the Prosperous meeting is on Wednesday June 13 (8.00pm) at St. Farnans PPS. The Maynooth meeting is on Thursday, June 7 (8.00pm), at the Glenroyal Hotel.

The idea is that the health check will form the baseline against which future checks are measured.

Mr O’Meara said there were key issues. “Sustaining the viability and vitality of urban centers is a primary objective of the Retail Planning Guidelines. According to the guidelines, town vitality and viability effectively rely on four qualities: accessibility, attraction and amenity supported by action.”

He said the the guidelines advocate that town centers undergo a periodic and consistently measured

“health check” assessing the balance of the four qualities.