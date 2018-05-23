Man in court accused of defecating and urinating in Kildare Church

A man accused of defecating and urinating in a church in Clane will undergo a full psychological and psychiatric assessment.

Martin O’Brien (57) with an address listed at Staplestown, Donadea, Naas appeared before Naas District Court today May 5.

He is charged with criminal damage and public order at Church of St. Patrick in Clane.

Garda Padraig Kenny gave evidence to the court that on March 27 2018, it is alleged Mr. O’Brien was intoxicated at the Church and was abusive to somebody when asked to leave.

On May 20 2018, it is also alleged Mr. O’Brien defecated and urinated on the Church floor, was intoxicated and throwing brochures around the Church.

There were objections to bail at Naas District Court today on the grounds that there were concerns he may re-offend.

Garda Kenny said this is an ongoing issue. He said Mr. O’Brien has a chronic alcohol addiction.

“I do believe this man may need help”, said Garda Kenny. “It’s a serious problem in the area for people who want to use the Church.”

Solicitor Stephen Walsh said his client is a “homeless alcoholic” and is a very unwell man.

Mr. Walsh said the defendant was married with a family, but started drinking heavily, lost his family and job, and it all went downhill.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail. “I feel sorry for you but at the same time, I’m appalled at the level you’ve stooped because of alcohol.”

Judge Zaidan said he was embarrassed for the man. “I’m really shocked someone would behave like this in a place of worship. I want to get him assessed.”

He ordered a full psychiatric, psychological and medical report be done on Mr. O’Brien.

He adjourned the case until June 16.