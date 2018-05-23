Kildare and mid east farms larger than average says new survey

The average farm size in the Mid East and Dublin (MED) region was 42.4 hectares (ha) or105 acres, higher than the Stage average of 32.4 ha, according to the Farm Structure Survey 2016 released by the Central Statistics on May 23.

Among other things, the survey revealed that the MED had 1,000 goats, 85,200 pigs and 1,800 bovine bulls.

The average standard output (at farm gate prices) in the MED was €65,686, one of the highest in the State.

CSO statistician, Cathal Doherty, said specialist beef production was the most common type of farming in Ireland, with over 72,400 farms engaged in this activity. There were 16,700 specialist dairy farms.

The average standard output (SO) per farm in the State was €45,945 but was €65,686 in the MED region.

Three out of every ten Irish farms had a standard output (SO) of less than €8,000, while one in five had SO of €50,000 or more. About one in eight of family farm holders were female.

The survey found just over half of farmers (53%) viewed farming as a sole occupation, a quarter as a major occupation and the remainder as a subsidiary occupation. One in eight farms had other gainful activity on the farm as a supplement to traditional farming, the main one forestry. One third of farms had land which was rented in, amounting to a total of 830,500 hectares. About 20,000 rented more than half the land they farmed and 5,700 farms rented all of the land they farmed.

Mr Doherty thanked the farmers for responding. There was a response rate of 70% of 55,000 asked to respond.