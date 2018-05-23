Work on new Naas park to start later

Work on the new public park on the outskirts of Naas will start on in the third quarter of next year - a little later than expected.

Kildare County Council says it hopes that the contractors will be in place to “commence works by quarter 3, 2019.” It has been hoped work would start by the end of June next.

KCC also said the planning permission marks another milestone for the project.

“The works will significantly reduce the potential environmental impact the site could have on the surrounding area. This will put an end to all issues that have resulted in odours in the past, and pave the way for a new public park, which is a much needed asset for the expanding populations of Naas, Sallins, Johnstown, Kill and beyond,” the council said in a statement.

The park design includes three all-weather sports pitches (two full-size; one smaller), a children’s playground, nature and wildlife areas, and walking routes for people to enjoy.

It added the project team will continue to meet with residents and stakeholders over the coming weeks and months to ensure all interested parties are kept fully informed about progress at the site and to answer any questions arising.