Maynooth building in running to be named Ireland’s favourite building

A project in Kildare has been shortlisted in the RIAI Architecture Award Public Choice category.

Maynooth Student Housing by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, is one of 32 shortlisted projects in the running to be named Ireland’s favourite building.

Voting is now underway and will conclude at midnight on Friday June 1.

Yesterday, the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) launched the Public Choice vote for Ireland’s favourite building, place or public space.

Now in their 29th year, the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards are the most prestigious awards of their kind in Ireland. They celebrate the quality of current work by RIAI members at home and abroad and create awareness of the contribution that architects make to society for everyone’s benefit.

This year’s Public Choice shortlist is made up of 32 projects across Ireland including residential homes, commercial spaces, schools, healthcare facilities, heritage locations and public spaces. All of the projects on the shortlist have been designed by RIAI-registered architects and were practically completed in 2017.

Online voting is now open and all of the shortlisted projects are available to view on the RIAI website at www.riai.ie. Voting closes at midnight on Friday June 1.

David Browne, RIAI President said: “We had the highest number of entries to the awards this year since before the recession, which reflects our strengthening economy. The quality of entries was exceptionally high too and this demonstrates the value that Irish architects are adding to all aspects of the built environment, supporting Ireland’s economic and social structure. I would encourage members of the public to log on to our website and have their say about their favourite project. You only get one vote, so use it wisely.”

The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards, sponsored by Gerflor, will be announced on Friday June 8 at an awards dinner at the Mansion House, Dublin.

