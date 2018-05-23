Sunny and warm weather for Co. Kildare today

Grab a wide brimmed sun hat and leave your little woolly hat at home.

Today we’ll have freckle forming, choc ice melting, beer garden beckoning, weather.

Temperatures are to rise to between 19 and 22 degrees centigrade, according to Met Eireann.

If you’re heading to Bray or, God forbid, the Dubs-ridden Dollymount Strand, it’ll be a tad cooler.

Because Met Eireann say it will be fresher along parts of the east and south coasts, with values of 15 to 17 centigrade due to onshore sea breezes.

Dry tonight with clear skies. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 C., in little or no wind. But some low cloud and fog may develop along parts of the Atlantic seaboard, around dawn.

Then again it’s always miserable in Mayo.