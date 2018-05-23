Deaths in Co. Kildare - May 23, 2018

Teresa Prendergast (née Molloy) Baltracey, Rathcoffey / Enfield, Kildare / Enfield, Meath

May 21. Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, brothers, sisters, uncle Bernie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at William Ryan and Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday May 24th from 4pm to 6pm with removal at 6.15pm to The Church of The Assumption, Jordanstown (A83 YO21) for Funeral Reception at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Freda Fitzgerald (née Donoghue), Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas

May 22. Beloved wife of the late Senan. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving son Kieran, daughter-in-law, Hilary, granddaughter Sarah, brother Barry, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and all the staff at Peamount Hospital.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.20am arriving at the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Peamount Hospital. Donation box in church.

May she rest in Peace.