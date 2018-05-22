Over 40% of Kildare house sales €250,000 or below

House prices in Kildare increased on average by 18% between the first quarter of this year and the same three months in 2017, a Leinster Leader analysis of the official Property Price Register shows.

The number of sales for the January to March period this year was 6% down on last year to 518, but the total paid was at €150 million approximately, an increase of 11% on the previous year.

The average price rose 18% to €288,606 while the median price - below which half of all properties were sold - was lower at €270,000, a rise of 13% on Jan-March 2017.

Just two properties in the three months this year, and included in the average, were sold above €1m, a €3.4m tag for Dowdstown House in Maynooth and €1.3m for a property at the K Club.

Around 38 properties were sold for between €230,000 and 240,000, many of these in the Naas, Newbridge and Kildare town area. Over 40% of all properties were sold €250,000 or below.