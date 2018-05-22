Kildare Weather: It will be sunny and warm today

Sunny and reasonably warm weather is on the cards for County Kildare today. The sun has broken through the clouds as the day shapes up to be a brighter affair than yesterday.

The day will be dry with sunny spells developing after a misty start in some parts. Maximum temperatures will range from about 14 or 15 degrees celsius in northern counties and along parts of the east coast to between 16 and 19 degrees celsius elsewhere, highest in the southeast. Met Eireann also say that winds will be mostly light or moderate north to northeasterly with moderate sea breezes on some coasts.

It will also be dry tonight with clear periods and some patchy mist and fog developing towards dawn. Overnight lows of 5 to 9 degrees celsius.