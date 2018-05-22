Deaths in Co. Kildare - May 22, 2018

Elizabeth (Betty) McSweeney (née Hannon), Silverdale Avenue, Ballinlough, Cork / Kildare

May 21. Peacefully in Bushmount Nursing Home, Clonakilty, Betty (née Hannon) wife of the late James and loving mother of Carmel, Patrick, Denis, Bernard, Eilish and the late Grace. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reception into Clonakilty Parish Church on Tuesday, 22nd May, 2018, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 23rd May at 11.30am followed by Cremation at 2pm at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Autism Ireland.

John (Sean) Madigan (N.T), Millbrook, Rathangan.

May 20. Peacefully at Oghill Nursing Home, pre-deceased by his wife Mary Ellen; deeply regretted by his sons Pat and Brendan, daughters Teresa, Siobhan, Catriona and Sinead, sister Teresa (USA), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today Monday from 6 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock, and tomorrow (Tuesday) morning from 10 o'c. to 2 o'c. House private thereafter until removal at 6.30 o'c. to the Church of the Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7 o'c. Funeral Mass on (Wednesday) at 10 o'c. burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Peter Morrin, ‘Old Grange House’, Narraghmore / Baltinglass, Wicklow

May 19. At home. Loving father of the late Lisa and beloved husband of Nicola and father of Joe; Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and many friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Blessed Trinity, Moone on Wednesday 23rd May arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Baltinglass Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.