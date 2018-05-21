Balyna Foroige members wins bronze Gaisce award

Eleven members of Balyna Foróige have received their Gaisce Bronze awards. This is the third president’s award to be awarded to Foróige members from the club since the initiative was created in 2012.

The club was delighted to welcome the Foróige National Council representative for Kildare Deborah Nicholl to the presentation in Cadamstown Hall, Balyna. Deborah said: “Its amazing to see how the members have been so actively involved in both the Gaisce award and can see the direct positive impact on their Foróige club from this experience.”

The 11 participants received their awards for completing personalised requirements – first aid and CPR courses run by Edenderry Red Cross, learning to play guitar, piano, Irish dancing, street dance, life guard training, football, camogie, gym work and helping out at the local Balyna bowls club. This energetic group of 15-16 year old also completed a 2 day, 1 night hike over 25kms in Glendalough and Glenmalure last September. The Gaisce awards are offered to older members of Balyna Foróige youth club, as an incentive to keep them active and involved at a stage in their lives where there are so many other distractions. Gratitude was expressed to volunteers Roy Gallie and Jean Lawlor who have been instrumental in encouraging teens to continue to be actively involved in their personal development with Balyna Gaisce.

The Gaisce award has been just one of the opportunities available to young people in the region. For more information on Foróige go to www.foroige.ie or if you or contact the development officer in Kildare and Laois on 0866384199 or newclub@foroige.ie

Pictured: Nicole Farrell, Aoife Clifford, Micheala Killeen, Aoife Doran, Aisling Murphy,

Síle Holton

Front Row: Jean Lawlor, Kate Langley, Séan Lanigan, Cathal Moran, Eoin Cross, Leah

Quinn, Deborah Nicholl Walsh Foroige and Roy Gallie.