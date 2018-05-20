Two teens questioned in connection with Ana Kriegel murder investigation

Two young teenagers are understood to have been questioned by gardai investigating the murder of Leixlip girl Anastasia ‘Ana’ Kriegel.

The body of the Confey College student was found in a derelict buiding near Lucan village last Thursday afternoon. She had been reported missing from her home on Monday, and was last seen alive in St Catherine’s Park, between Lucan and Leixlip.

It has been reported that one of the boys told gardai that he suffered an attack on Monday close to where Ana’s body was recovered.

Post-mortem results concluded that the schoolgirl died of blunt force trauma to the head. Tributes were paid to her last week by her school, which has provided support services to her fellow students in the aftermath of the incident which has shocked the community in North Kildare.