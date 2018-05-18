KILDARE TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight temporary lane closures on M7 tonight

Kildare County Council are advising motorists of overnight lane closures on the M7 tonight.

Between 10pm on May 18, and 6am on Saturday May 19, there will be temporary lane closures on both the Eastbound and Westbound M7 carriageways between Junctions 9 to 10.

A minimum of one lane will be available in both directions at all times.

On the same carriageways during the hours of 2am to 3amon Saturday May, a rolling road block operation will take place in both directions where traffic will be slowed for a short period of time.

KCC say this operation should take no longer than 5 to 10mins and is required to facilitate the installation of an overhead cable line.

These temporary lane closures are necessary to facilitate essential works in association with the M7 Upgrade project and any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted.