Confey College in Leixlip pay tribute to student Ana (14) found dead yesterday

Confey Community College in Leixlip has paid tribute to tragic student Ana Kriegel, whose body was found in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan yesterday.

Ana was a first year student in the college.

In a statement, the school said;

“We learned yesterday afternoon (17th May 2018) of the death of Anastasia Kriegel. May she Rest in Peace.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the Kriegel family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by Anastasia's death. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Kriegel family and friends.”

Ana was last seen at St Catherine's Park, Lucan at 5.30pm on Monday. The family raised the alarm when Ana failed to return home Monday evening.

A three-day search commenced.

Gardaí discovered the body off the Clonee Road in Lucan at approximately 1pm yesterday afternoon.

A post-mortem was carried out last night. A murder investigation is now underway.