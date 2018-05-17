Kate Doyle's (8) art brings Jake Carter to Crumlin Hospital

Eight year old Kate Doyle from Naas got to meet her idol, singing star Jake Carter.

Kate, who was an in patient at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, was the winner of an art competition with a difference – which was launched by Children in Hospital Ireland play volunteers.

The prize was that Kate’s design was chosen as the new look for an existing cow sculpture that was in need of a facelift.

Yesterday the beautifully re-decorated cow (re-painted by artist Donal Murray) was officially unveiled in the grounds of Crumlin Hospital – and to top it off Jake Carter of Dancing with the Stars came along to surprise Kate.

Maura Lavelle, of Children in Hospital Ireland said the charity rang Jake’s agent asking for some merchandise.

CHI has over 400 volunteers organising weekly activities for children attending 13 hospitals nationwide.

“To our great surprise the agent came back and said Jake would come along and sing and afterwards he undertook a ward visit. It was a wonderful surprise for us all and everybody enjoyed his visit”, Maura told the Leader.

Maura also thanked the hospital for hosting this event and Reads Print & Design, Sandyford for supplying the colouring pages for the competition.