The Nook in Newbridge is closing its doors after 30 years in business
Landmark newsagents
The Nook, Newbridge
The Nook newsagents in Newbridge is closing its doors.
The shop located on Station Road has been in business for 30 years.
A message posted Facebook said;
“Sadly today we pull down the shutter of The Nook for the last time.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers, family & friends for the support.
“A special mention to all the staff who played a very special part in The Nook over the last 30 years, memories were made to last a lifetime.
“Thank you to those who called in over the last few days to say goodbye & for the lovely gifts.”
Best wishes have poured in since the announcement was made.
