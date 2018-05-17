KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Dry day ahead with sunny spells
National forecast
Dry day ahead with sunny spells
Today will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, according to Met Eireann.
Highs of 15 to 18 Celsius are expected in generally light to moderate breezes. The mainly dry and settled weather will continue up to the weekend at least said the national forecaster, as high pressure prevails over Ireland.
Tonight will remain dry night with mild with light winds.
