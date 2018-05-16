Kildare traffic warden allegedly threatened by swinging golf club

A man alleged to have started swinging a golf club at a traffic warden has appeared in Court in Naas.

Fidel Kazimire (33), with an address at 64 Newtown, Maynooth, appeared at the May 15 sitting of Kilcock District Court.

The State is alleging that on November 28 2017, Mr Kazimire parked illegally at Convent Lane, Maynooth. He was approached by a traffic warden around 9.06 am, it is alleged, and began threatening the warden. It is alleged he took a golf club out of his car and swung it at the traffic warden. The case has been adjourned until October 16 next.

When free legal aid was sought for Mr Kazimire, Judge Desmond Zaidan, granting it on the basis Mr Kazimire was receiving social welfare benefit, said: “I thought golf was an expensive sport.”