'Huge relief for communities' over refusal of Kildare wind farm

Kildare Environmental Awareness Group (KEAG) has welcomed An Bord Pleanala’s decision to yet again refuse planning permission for the Maighne wind farm comprising 47 169m industrial wind turbines in North West Kildare.

Over 800 households who had submitted objections to the Bord over concerns with the proposal received their letters with the news of the refusal last week.

Spokesperson for the group Sheila O’ Brien said “there is huge relief in the community that this enormous proposal has been refused. People have been living in fear of these giant turbines across the Kildare landscape which would have catastrophically changed it forever apart from all the negative impacts to health and property associated with living near giant industrial wind turbines.”

She said the communities of North Kildare and South County Meath stood together to protect their counties and homes.

“Over forty thousand euros was handed over to An Bord Pleanala in submission fees by community members. KEAG are under no illusion that Element Power may put in another application for a smaller number of industrial wind turbines as they did in North County Meath after a similar development was refused,” she added.

Elizabeth Collins, another KEAG member, added that it is now high time that the politicians give proper protection to households.

” We are now waiting over four years for proper guidelines with regard to siting of industrial wind farms. This is ridiculous and dismissive of those who live in rural Ireland,” she said.

“It is well known that noise nuisance is a huge factor and that seven families in north County Cork had to abandon their homes. KEAG remains committed to protecting County Kildare. The group maintains that there are other ways in meeting our targets for emission reduction rather littering our landscape with industrial wind turbines.”

