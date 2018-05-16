Deaths in Co. Kildare - May 16, 2018

Ann Thompson (née Mc Bride), Fen Grove, Standhouse Road, Newbridge.

May 15. Predeceased by her husband Eric. Deeply regretted by her loving son Derek, daughters Sabrina and Kathleen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home today Wednesday, May 16, from 3pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.45am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge for Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.