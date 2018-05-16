County Kildare will have a taste of summer today

It will be sunny for long periods throughout Co. Kildare today - but expect some cloudy periods also.

Met Eireann say that while the day started on the cool side, good sunshine will continue through the day along with some patchy cloud developing also.

There will be moderate northeast breezes with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees celsius generally, but cooler in some exposed northern and eastern areas with temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees celsius.

It will be dry and mostly clear tonight. A cool night is predicted again in near calm conditions. Minimum temperatures will be 2 to 7 degrees celsius with a touch of grass frost in some midland areas.