Naas country market is on the move

Uncertainty surrounds the future location of the popular Naas country market.

Kildare County Council's decision to move Naas library from its current location at the Grand Canal harbour to the Town Hall in the town centre means that the iconic market will have to move – at least while building work takes place.

It's not clear where the market will move to.

The new community centre at Monread has been put forward as a possible alternative location - however some of those who sell goods at the market believe this is too far from the town centre.

In the long term it is likely that the market will be restored to the Town Hall.