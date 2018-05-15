14-year-old girl missing from home in Kildare

Leixlip Gardaí are are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a 14-year-old girl missing since yesterday afternoon.

Anastasia Kriegel was last seen at her home in Leixlip at 5pm on Monday May 14, 2018.

Anastasia is described as 5'8", black shoulder length hair, sallow skin and slim build. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing (as seen in photograph), black bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station at (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.