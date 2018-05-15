New café open in West Wicklow village of Hollywood

A new café has officially opened in the small village of Hollywood in West Wicklow.

The café is located where the former post office and shop premises was, run by Jim Guirk, beside the National School in the heart of the village.

Owner Chris McNeilly stated they hope to employ up to 10 local staff, full and part timers.

“We will be open from 9am-6pm daily with breakfasts, lunches and brunches served. We have a wood burning pizza oven so we will cater for lots of tastes”. Chris added there is seating cover for 50 guests inside and 6 large benches outside (weather permitting).

Refurbishments were carried out by local man, John Burke and his company and have met with local approval, having totally retained the character and façade of the old post office.

SEE ALSO: Healthy Food Company Chopped to open in Naas