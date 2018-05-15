Healthy Food Company Chopped to open in Naas
Monread Fare will open this summer
Brian Lee
Popular Healthy Food Company chain Chopped is to open in Naas.
It's part of a massive development currently under construction across from the Monread Shopping Centre.
Monread Fare, a new retail/filling station business, will open this summer.
There will be a Texaco filling station with a dozen pumps, a Spar convenience store, a Papa John’s Pizza outlet (which is part of the Supermacs business), The Chicken Guys, Chopped and an Insomnia cafe.
It’s being developed by Kildare based Lidon Group, who already run some successful Service Stations including Junction 14 Mayfield, M3 Mulhuddart Services and Fitzpatrick’s New Lodge in Monasterevin.
NAAS to meet you! Soon to be chopping in the new Monread Fare, Naas, Co. Kildare #ChoppedNaas pic.twitter.com/i4ZUsjW9Zs— Freshly Chopped (@ChoppedIRL) May 15, 2018
Chopped has one other store in Kildare, located at the Whitewater Shopping Centre.
