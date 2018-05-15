Success for TwoCooks in Sallins at All-Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018

There was success for one Kildare shortlist at the All Ireland Restaurant Awards 2018.

TwoCooks Restaurant & Wine Bar in Sallins scooped the award for Best Restaurant in Leinster.

The ceremony was held last night, May 14 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

The restaurant took to their Facebook page saying: “We are delighted, thank you to our hard working staff and our loyal customers.”

Etto, on Merrion Row in Dublin 2, was named Ireland’s Restaurant of the Year 2018.

