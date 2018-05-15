Deaths in Co. Kildare - May 15, 2018

Anne Brady (née Redmond), Old Greenfield, Maynooth.

May 13. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughter Sarah, sons Kieran and Paul, daughter in law Nicky, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth on Tuesday from 2-8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Thomas Pascal T.P. Burns, Landfall Paddocks, The Curragh.

May 14. Peacefully after a short illness under the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital Athy. Beloved husband of the late Christine. Sadly missed by his loving sons James and Tom, his sister Stella, grandchildren Tommy, Elodie and Anna, daughter-in-law Helen and James' partner Lia.Reposing at his home (Landfall) tomorrow (Tuesday, May 15th) from 1 o'clock until prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh. Burial afterwards in Tynaclash Cemetery, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Injured Jockey's Fund. Donations box in the church.

Joseph (Joe) Magee, Gilltown, Donadea, / Palmerstown, Dublin.

May 11. Peacefully at his daughter's residence, beloved husband of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick, daughters Ann, Catherine & Moira, sons-in-law Philip & Brian, daughter-in-law Janet, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Eva Mullally (née Sweeney), Drumeva, Kinneagh, The Curragh

May 13. Peacefully with her family by her side, in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of St. James's Hospital; sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons and daughters Jennifer, Stephen, Leah, daughter-in-law Becky, Jennifer's partner Peter, Leah's partner Paul, grandchildren Jordan, Freya and Louie, sisters Annette and Rosaleen, brother-in-law Eoin, Annette's partner John, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. She will be very dearly missed by all of her loving family. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 2 o'clock on Wednesday with Removal at 6.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Thursday with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in the Church.

Thomas (Tom) Nevin, Ballymore Eustace

May 14. Loving husband of Sheila and devoted father of Shane, Claire, Emma, Carol and Thomas. Will be dearly missed by his family, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (house private) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.