It will be sunny in County Kildare today

It will be warm, dry and sunny in County Kildare today - but it may take a while for the sun to make an appearance.

Met Eireann are forecasting dry and bright conditions in eastern coastal counties at first. But it will be misty and mostly cloudy elsewhere, with patches of drizzle, light rain and fog.

However drier, brighter weather, with sunny spells will spread from the Atlantic this afternoon, reaching most places by this evening. Top temperatures 13 to 18 degrees centigrade – best in eastern and southeastern counties. Moderate to fresh northwest breezes will set in later, at which point it will feel much fresher.

Tonight it will be cold under clear skies.