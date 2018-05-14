Naas march to support cervical cancer families tonight at 6.30pm

A march in support of women and families adversely affected by the cervical check issue is being organised for Naas town centre tonight (May 14).

The "March for Women" will start at 6.30pm.

It will go from the Naas Court House to Lawlors to support the women and their families affected by the cervical check scandal and, “to take stand.”

The march is being organised by Louise Fitzsimons. “Come out Naas. Be heard," she said.

Louise said: “We hope to have 50 - 100 people turn out with expressed interest of over 130 so far."

Louise continued: “Emma Mhic Mhathuna has called for the HSE to be dismantled following the Cervical Check scandal that has claimed the lives of seventeen women.

“Emma, mother of five came on The Late Late and spoke about how she's going to die and be leaving her beautiful children.”

Louise continued: “The elderly protested over medical cards. We protested over water charges. Are we not going to protest over the carelessness afforded to women's' lives?

“Are we fed up with the cover ups, the misogyny, and now the hurt and misery that has been piled upon Irish women. They were wrongly diagnosed. They were kept in the dark. To paraphrase the Board "there is something rotten in the state of Ireland ."

Encouraging people to take part, Louise said: “This could be happening to our grandmother's, mom's, sister's, daughter's, you, me. Come out Naas. Be heard. Be seen. For Emma and all others .This is not right.”