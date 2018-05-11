Gardai say Naas burglary blitz was carried out by same culprits
Naas gardai believe that the same culprits were involved in three burglaries carried out in the town yesterday.
The incident led to a garda operation to find the burglars in the Monread area. The garda helicopter was summoned to the scene and three vehicles were deployed to Monread to conduct a search.
A house at Esmondale was targeted between 10am and 5pm. The house was unoccupied at the time and the occupier returned to find the premises had been ransacked, after a window was forced open. It was not immediately clear if anything was taken.
About €1,800 worth of jewellery, including two gold chains and an engagement ring, was robbed from a house in Hazelmere between 11.30am and 1.30pm. It's thought entry was gained through an unlocked front door.
Two males are believed to have entered a house at Monread Court at 5.15pm through the rear patio door. The main bedroom was ransacked, though nothing was stolen.
Gardai received a report of a man seen jumping over a garden wall but, despite the search, nobody was detained.
Naas gardai (884300) are interested in hearing from anyone who noticed a male with red/ginger hair aged 18-25, wearing black track suit bottoms and a blue coloured rain jacket. He may have been holding a black hat or gloves.
