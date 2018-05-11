Kildare vigil this Monday by Palestine support group

A candlelit vigil is being organised in Celbridge next Monday night on the eve of the 70th Anniversary of Palestinians losing their land and

homes to Israeli settlers.

One of the organisers, Monica Joy, a Celbridge resident and Lucan teacher, who is also a member of Amnesty International, said they set up the Celbridge Palestinian Solidarity Group some months ago and have support from the Newbridge based Kildare Palestine Solidarity Group.

Ms Joy said the vigil, organised by the group separately from Amnesty, is about human rights not the politics of the situation there.

She said that in addition to recent problems in Palestine, US President Trump is opening the new American Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. “As you have probably seen

in recent days, Trump's support for Israel is encouraging the

Israeli's to be more aggressive.”

Ms Joy said: “We know that water has been

disconnected in a number of Palestinian villages. We also know

thousands have been injured and many killed in recent protests.”

She continued: “Over the last six weeks of peaceful protests in Gaza, 47 unarmed protesters, including five children and two journalists have already been killed by the Israeli occupying forces, with over 6,500 injured. Some of the injuries have been life changing as they have included hundreds of leg amputations.”

Her group is asking people to show solidarity with the Great Return March on the eve of Nakba (Nakba is the Arabic word for “catastrophe)

day, which commemorates the violent dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in 1948 in order to create the state of Israel.

