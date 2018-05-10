Man jailed for Lynx deodorant taxi threat hoax - Naas court hears

A Dublin man has been jailed for 11 months for threatening and attempting to rob a taxi driver.

Johnathan Coleman (35) with an address listed as 26 Ballygall Parade, Finglas, Dublin 11 appeared before Naas District Court today, May 10, charged with attempting to rob a quantity of cash from a person.

The court heard evidence how a taxi driver had collected Mr. Coleman on July 27 2015. Mr. Coleman asked him to drive down a lane at Butterstream, Clane.

Mr. Coleman then threatened the taxi driver, saying “I’m going to stick this in you.”

The taxi driver said he did not see any weapon, but was led to believe Mr. Coleman was in possession of one.

Sergeant Jim Kelly said €10 was taken but Sarah Connolly, BL representing the defendant said that that was Mr. Coleman’s own €10.

The taxi driver subsequently fled the scene.The court was told Mr. Coleman was holding a can of Lynx spray in the car.

The defendant was later found and arrested on Main Street, Clane. He gave full admissions and was fully cooperative with the gardaí.

Sarah Connolly, BL, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that her client is currently in a stable relationship, and expecting twins with his partner.

She added that he is self-employed and doing well for himself.

The court heard how Mr. Coleman has received residential treatment for drug addiction, and says he is now completely drug free.

“It doesn’t excuse his behaviour but explains the depths of despair and the addiction that grasped him”, Ms Connolly told the Judge.

She said Mr. Coleman wrote letters to the injured party and the garda on duty that night.

She added that a custodial sentence would “set him back” and “hit the reset buttons”, after the genuine changes he’s made to his life.

Judge Zaidan said the particular offence is serious, and sentenced him to 11 months in custody.