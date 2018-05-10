Garda search operation underway in Naas

A garda search operation is underway in the Monread area of Naas.

It started less than an hour ago when three vehicles, including a van, went to the scene.

An unmarked Garda car, with the siren and blue lights activated, was driven through Naas town centre at speed en route to Monread.

“The vehicles were moving around the estate, going from road to road with the lights flashing a the helicopter was flying overhead. The helicopter moved away from the Gleann na Riogh area and then came back again,” a witness told the Leader.

It is understood the operation is linked to a burglary at a house in Monread Court.