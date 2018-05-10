Gardai investigate Sallins joyriding incident

Naas gardai are investigating a canalside joyriding incident in Sallins.

The gardai were alerted to reports of anti social behaviour and a car being driven erratically on the Grand Canal bank at 9.30pm yesterday.

“There was a call received to the effect that the driver was performing wheelies and when the gardai got there some of those present shouted abuse,” a garda spokesman told the Leader.

The car, understood to have a 2002 number plate but which was unregistered, was driven from the scene.

It was followed by the gardai and found a short distance away soon afterwards. The vehicle, which was untaxed, uninsured and without an NCT, was seized under the Road Traffic Act.

It is understood that one person at the scene has been identified and that legal proceedings will follow.