Four drills worth nearly €700 were robbed from a Naas store.

The DeWalt lithium battery-powered drills were taken from the store at Newhall on May 6.

Naas gardai say that the drills were removed from the store between 2.30-2.40pm.

They are interested in hearing from anyone who noticed a blue-coloured Citroen Berlingo model van in the area. The vehicle had a 01-WX registration.