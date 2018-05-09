No crowd capacity restrictions for Curragh Racecourse 2018 opening season

There will be no crowd capacity restrictions as per 2017 for the opening season of the Curragh Racecourse 2018, Evan Arkwright Commercial Manager at the Curragh confirmed.

The first meeting of the Curragh racecourse gets underway this Friday, May 11 and it is all systems go with the massive redevelopment at the home of Irish flat racing.

The €72m revamp is well and truly on track, scheduled to be finished by Christmas 2018.

The re-development is starting to take shape, and Curragh chief executive Derek McGrath said from Friday people can get “a hint of what the design will be” when completed.

The main enclosure boasts an impressive new parade ring, beside the future new entrance, which will be used as a Bistro and Media Centre for this year.

Concerns were raised in 2017 with the decision to keep racing at the Curragh during the construction phase, with a limited crowd capacity of 6,000.

This year, a new temporary stand is in place close to the where the grandstand is currently being constructed, which holds a capacity of 400 people, and looks right out onto the track.

There are also high-quality marquee structures to facilitate visitors until the end of 2018.

The view of the racetrack from the temporary stand

Construction coming along nicely on the new grandstand

Other ongoing work includes the preservation of the 1850s Queen’s Room — where Queen Victoria was entertained during her visit to the Curragh, a stable yard with 35 new stables, a public hall, corporate facilities, a playground, and a museum building which will connect to the grandstand.

The Queens Room

Once finished, the redevelopment will be able to cater for approximately 30,000 people.

Derek McGrath added that while the focus is on getting ready for next year, they’re also very excited for the next few weeks of racing.

The Curragh kicks off their 2018 season on May 11 and 12 and will stage a total of 18 race days featuring a record 11 Group One races and offering over 10 million euro in total prize money