Fundraising appeal launched for sick Newbridge mum of two

Friends and family of Nicole Gill have rallied around the sick Newbridge mum of two to launch a fundraising drive to help improve her quality of life.

Susan Kavanagh and Nicole’s sister, Leslie have set up a Go Fund Me Page, a fundraising night in Johnson’s on June 9, and they are also recruiting people to run the Women’s Mini Marathon.

Susan explained that Nicole, who is in her late twenties, fell ill after giving birth to her daughter last year.

“Last year she gave birth to her second child at home, a few days later she ended up in hospital with pains in her stomach. She drove herself to Naas Hospital and went into A&E, then she had a cardiac arrest and ended up in a coma for 41 days,” she said.

“Since then she has come out of the coma but has contracted sepsis. This has taken over Nicole's body and she is very dependant on her family.”

Nicole has since been discharged from hospital and recently moved into a local nursing home.

“She has a brilliant family and they have been really supportive, but she needs an adapted wheel chair in order to be able to get out and about with her incredible family. Let's all get behind this cause and get it shared far and wide,” she added.

Tickets for the Johnson’s benefit night are €5 and can be purchased by calling Susan on 085 2062394. Susan and Leslie also want to hear from any ladies who would like to run the mini marathon to raise funds for Nicole.

Click here to donate online.

SEE ALSO: Newbridge's Keadeen Hotel granted more time to build 44 apartments