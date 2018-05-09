Windows of three cars smashed while parked at woods in Kildare

Three cars parked at Mullaghreelan Wood on the Athy to Castledermot road were targeted by thieves during the good weather.

On Friday May 4 last at around 5pm, windows of the cars were smashed and property taken.

Gardaí are asking people to be wary and not leave valuables in the car.

