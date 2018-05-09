Naas gardai issue warning after blitz of thefts across Co. Kildare

Naas gardai have warned householders to review home security after the theft of nearly €5,000 worth of tools and equipment from sheds near homes.

“This is an ongoing problem, anything that can be removed is being taken - especially at this time of year - and almost always from sheds beside houses. People should assess how secure their property is,” a Garda spokesman at Naas station said.

Most of the thefts have taken place in recent days at addresses in Clane, Donadea and Calverstown.

The worst single theft incident occurred at Calverstown between May 5 and Monday last (May 7). The haul included two DeWalt drills along with other drills, batteries, a jig saw, a DeWalt wood router, a nail gun and a planer - with a total value of €3,500.

The tools were taken from a shed though no damage was caused during the incident.

Also in Calverstown (at Calverstown Lawns) a shed was broken into and an angle grinder and a petrol-powered pump washer taken. This happened on May 6 between 1.30am and 7.30am and the items are worth €600.

A Stihl chainsaw was robbed after a shed was broken into at Derryvarogue, Donadea between May 4-5. A driving harness, used with horses, was also stolen and the items have a combined value of €750.

At an adjacent property in Donadea, a ride-on-lawnmower was damaged during the course of a burglary between 9pm on May 4 and 9am on May 5.

A lock was cut on a shed door at Mainham, Clane, on May 4. The premises owner was alerted via a text messaging system and arrived at the scene 1am; but nothing had been stolen.